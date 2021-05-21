newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Report: Axel Springer negotiating to buy Axios

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOhuU_0a79eeAl00
© Getty Images

Media company Axel Springer is looking to buy Axios, The Information reported Friday.

Axel Springer is a German media company that owns Insider, a majority stake in Morning Brew, as well as multiple European media brands including the German edition of Rolling Stone and POLITICO.eu.

Axios was launched in 2017 by Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen.

Allen declined to discuss the deal with The Hill and instead referred questions to the company’s media spokesperson, who also declined to comment.

An Axel Springer spokesperson also declined to answer questions about the deal from The Hill.

In March, rumors surfaced that Axios might merge with the subscription-based sports media company The Athletic to form a larger digital media company.

However, that deal reportedly failed to materialize in early May and The Athletic began considering a deal with The New York Times.

The rumored acquisition is only the latest deal involving digital media brands currently being considered.

On May 10, news leaked of a proposed merger between Vice Media and investment company 7GC & Co Holdings.

The next day, a similar story broke about BuzzFeed acquiring digital lifestyle publisher Complex Networks in a deal that would also have it merge with a special acquisition company and go public.

The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Springer
Person
Jim Vandehei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Media#Buzzfeed#Media Company#Acquisition Rumors#Information#German#Insider#European#Rolling Stone#Politico Eu#The New York Times#Complex Networks#7gc Co Holdings#The Athletic#Digital Media Brands#March#Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessinterbrand.com

Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy the historic MGM Studios

WarnerMedia is being spun off into Discovery for nearly half of what AT&T paid for it in 2018. Verizon is also unloading its key media assets, selling Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, half of what it paid for both 5 years ago. Telecom was supposed to be a big mover in media and entertainment but what we’ve seen is reluctance to buoy their respective subsidiaries’ efforts.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Amazon Reportedly Negotiating $9B Acquisition of MGM Studios

Metro Goldwyn Mayer...Bezos? Earlier this week, The Information reported that Amazon is negotiating an acquisition of MGM Studios that would sandwich Prime staples like Mrs. Maisel and Jack Ryan between acclaimed MGM franchises including James Bond, Rocky, RoboCop, and Survivor. Variety later reported the terms are worth $9 billion. Entertainment...
Businessmediapost.com

Kilar Reportedly Negotiating WarnerMedia Exit

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has hired a legal team to negotiate his exit, now that the company is merging with Discovery Inc. and the combined company is to be led by the latter’s current CEO, David Zaslav, according to TheNew York Times and other reports. Kilar was kept in the...
BusinessAxios

Axios Media Trends

1 big thing: Zaslav signs with Discovery through 2027. David Zaslav will stay on as Discovery CEO through at least 2027, leading the massive joint venture with WarnerMedia, sources tell Axios. Driving the news: Zaslav's new contract will be announced next week in conjunction with the name of the new...
TV Shows/Film

Amazon is Deep in Negotiating a Deal to Buy MGM for $9 Billion

Towards the end of last year, we learned that MGM was exploring a possible sale to the highest bidder. Along with getting one of the oldest studios names in Hollywood, the buyer would also get the rights to valuable titles like James Bond, The Hobbit, Rocky/Creed, RoboCop, The Pink Panther, Stargate and The Silence of the Lambs. Now it sounds like Amazon may be the one who ends up landing MGM in a deal that’s currently being negotiated around $9 billion.
BusinessBusiness Insider

KKR Nears $3 Bln Deal To Buy ERM Group : Report

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) is nearing a deal to buy ERM Group Inc. from its Canadian owners in a deal that potentially values the consultancy at as much as $3 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. According to the report. KKR is set to...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Jeff Zucker may extend CNN stay after Discovery-WarnerMedia deal

CNN President Jeff Zucker may stay in his role longer than he planned now that CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. AT&T announced on Monday that it would merge WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc. to create a new, as yet unnamed public company...
BusinessShareCast

Facebook, Axel Springer launch antitrust complaint against Apple in Germany

Nine industry associations lodged the complaint with Germany’s competition regulator, according to the Financial Times. The companies involved included Facebook and Axel Springer, the latter of which publishes Germany’s Bild and Die Welt newspapers. The move was been prompted by Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature, a part of the...
BusinessBillboard

Inside Track: UMG's Potential US Investor, FTC Knocks Back Ticketmaster Probe

Asking around, one name keeps popping up: Liberty Media, the majority owner of satellite radio provider SiriusXM -- itself owner of music streamer Pandora -- and 33% of concert promoter Live Nation. Liberty also owns 5% of terrestrial broadcaster iHeartMedia and tried to buy 40% while iHeartMedia was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And despite concerns a larger stake would result in anticompetitive behavior, the Department of Justice approved Liberty’s request to increase its stake beyond 5% in July 2020. Liberty Media could take a piece of UMG and add intellectual property to a “full stack,” vertically-integrated media company. On paper at least, Universal could woo artists by offering exposure on Liberty-owned broadcasters and with concerts on Live Nation-run tours and festivals.