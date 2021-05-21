Animal shelter suspends adoptions and intake

NC Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics honors with awards. The North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run (NC LETR) for Special Olympics recently presented state-level awards to outstanding individuals and law enforcement agencies that support Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) during its NC LETR Conferences. The Jacksonville Police Department was awarded the 2020 Director’s Award, raising $15,971 in 2020 and a total of $208,630 since 2003. Participating in state-level fundraisers, including Plane Pull and Over the Edge, their agency also supports the Publix Torch Icon Campaign and recently hosted a successful virtual Torch Run Relay event. The Jacksonville Police Department also has a long history of supporting their community in annually hosting their National Night Out 5K. Law enforcement officers and agencies were honored with the 2020 Guardian of the Flame Award. Eligibility for the Guardian of the Flame Award is open to any individual actively involved in the NC LETR. The award is based on the nominee’s ingenuity, motivation, commitment and dedication to the efforts of the Torch Run in North Carolina.