newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onslow County, NC

Animal shelter suspends adoptions and intake

By Kiera Humes
wcti12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The animal shelter in Onslow County has suspended dog adoptions and intake for two weeks. Officials with the Onslow County Animal Shelter said there was an outbreak of Parvovirus at the shelter. Shelter staff believes it entered the shelter from dogs brought to the shelter. The...

wcti12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
Onslow County, NC
Government
Jacksonville, NC
Lifestyle
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Dogs#Shelter Dogs#County Officials#Onslow Animal Services#Shelter Officials#Shelter Staff#Cats#Puppies#Unvaccinated Dogs#Parvovirus#Medical#Residence#Normal Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Onslow County, NCWITN

Parents line up to get their kids vaccinated in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health experts call it a pandemic turning point: Children 12 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially approved use of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, citing the shot’s 100% efficacy among children, according to Pfizer’s clinical data.
Onslow County, NCjdnews.com

Covid-19 update for May 13

The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com. Onslow County has received new positive cases of COVID-19 as of May 10. Positive cases now total 17,126 with 143 deaths and 16,761 cleared. Onslow County is at 6.8% positive, while the state is at 5.7% positive.
Jacksonville, NCWITN

Healthcare providers prepare to vaccinate people ages 12+

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday, U.S. health advisers endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 and up. This endorsement comes as the FDA-approved emergency use of the vaccine in our youth earlier this week. Trials show the Pfizer vaccine was 100 percent effective in stopping symptomatic infections in kids.
Onslow County, NCwcti12.com

Onslow County expanding fuel conservation measures

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — In response to continuing fuel shortages, Onslow County Government is further expanding fuel conservation measures to include limiting some services and adjusting some work schedules. The sheriff’s office, emergency services and animal services will continue to respond to emergencies, but non-emergent travel is being restricted. Library...
jdnews.com

Mother seeks consistency in bullying policy at Jacksonville elementary school

An Onslow County mother says a local elementary school is not doing enough to address a recent incident of alleged bullying involving her son, and that the school also failed to report it to her initially. Katie Steffne claims her son, Cameron Moore, who attends Stateside Elementary School in Jacksonville...
Jacksonville, NCWITN

Reward increased for information in fatal Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The investigation into a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville continues and police say the reward for information has increased. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, around 11:30 p.m. Jacksonville Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of The Reserve...
jdnews.com

Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Griffith

Holly Noelle Doss and Matthew James Griffith of Jacksonville were united in marriage on May 3, 2021, at Wrightsville Manor in Wilmington. The bride is the daughter of Shannon and Felicia Doss of Grand Forks, North Dakota. The groom is the son of Scott and Victoria Griffith of Missoula, Montana.
WITN

COVID vaccination registration online for Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A list of opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations in Onslow County can now be accessed online, and appointments can also be made online. For those who prefer to talk with someone about vaccination opportunities, the Onslow Citizens Phone Bank will still be available weekdays to help. Because...
Jacksonville, NCjdnews.com

Neighbors in the News

NC Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics honors with awards. The North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run (NC LETR) for Special Olympics recently presented state-level awards to outstanding individuals and law enforcement agencies that support Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) during its NC LETR Conferences. The Jacksonville Police Department was awarded the 2020 Director’s Award, raising $15,971 in 2020 and a total of $208,630 since 2003. Participating in state-level fundraisers, including Plane Pull and Over the Edge, their agency also supports the Publix Torch Icon Campaign and recently hosted a successful virtual Torch Run Relay event. The Jacksonville Police Department also has a long history of supporting their community in annually hosting their National Night Out 5K. Law enforcement officers and agencies were honored with the 2020 Guardian of the Flame Award. Eligibility for the Guardian of the Flame Award is open to any individual actively involved in the NC LETR. The award is based on the nominee’s ingenuity, motivation, commitment and dedication to the efforts of the Torch Run in North Carolina.
Onslow County, NCjdnews.com

Survey on veterans' issues shows concern for disability benefits, health care

Earlier this year, The Daily News asked readers to complete a survey on veterans' issues. So far, there have been over 240 responses from more than 30 states. Nearly 40% of respondents chose Disability Benefits as the single most important veterans’ issue to them. Next was Physical Health Care (28.7%) and Other (11.5%), which includes write-ins for specific issues and uncategorized responses.
Jacksonville, NCjdnews.com

Covid-19 update for April 29

The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com. Onslow County has received new positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 26. Positive cases now total 16,532 with 142 deaths and 16,054 cleared. Onslow County is at 6.3% positive, while the state is at 6.5% positive.
Onslow County, NCWITN

Interest in the vaccine in North Carolina is slowing down

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians no longer need to wear a mask outdoors. That’s according to Governor Roy Cooper’s amended executive order, which took effect at 5 pm Friday. But interest in the vaccine is waning, and local health departments are feeling it. “May is going to be...