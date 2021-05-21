newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, VA

Rubama: Wilson High in Portsmouth will soon become Manor High. And everything changes.

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago

The logos and school colors are everywhere.

On team uniforms, scoreboards, bleachers and the gym floor. They’re in the locker rooms and weight rooms, the softball and baseball dugouts, on wrestling mats and even on the footballs and basketballs in the equipment room.

All will be changed when the Wilson High Presidents become the Manor High Mustangs on July 1. The school also will get new colors, changing from Wilson’s blue and orange to Manor’s black, red and white.

“It’s a lot,” Ronald Cabbler, the school’s athletic director, said with a chuckle. “In my five years, it will be the most trying time because not only are you still active in this school, but you will also have to immediately transition into another school. And fall sports comes around fast.”

On Dec. 3, the Portsmouth School Board voted 8-1 to change Woodrow Wilson High’s name to Manor High because of the the namesake’s ties to racism. Wilson High alums began publicly calling for new names in a Change.org petition after widespread protests last summer against police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wilson’s name change will officially take place July 1.

Now it’s up to Cabbler to help make the transition smooth.

Helping him along the way have been a Manor High transition committee and Portsmouth Chief of Schools Dr. Michael Cromartie, principal Dr. Timothy Johnson and Vincent Pugh, the Citywide Athletic Director at Portsmouth Public Schools.

Cabbler is ready for the enormous challenge.

“I thought it was exciting to have the opportunity to be an athletic director during a school change,” said Cabbler, now in his fifth year as the AD. He has been at the school since 2010 serving in different capacities, including as a teacher and coach. “You obviously think we’re getting new stuff and we’re starting from scratch ... but there is another level of excitement just knowing you’re going to be a part of something like that.”

The school is undergoing its second name change after being named Manor until the early 1990s.

This time, the main question Cabbler hears all the time is, “What do you do now?”

“When you really start to think about it, the first thing that comes to mind is uniforms,” he said. “But it’s far beyond uniforms.”

For starters, Cabbler has to change everything that features the words “Wilson” to “Manor,” and everything that has the words “Presidents” to “Mustangs.”

All blue-and-orange items must now be changed to black and red.

This means changing the scoreboards — two in the gym and one each at the football, baseball and softball fields. Along with the bleachers and the gym floor, the padding under the backboards, wrestling mats, cheering mats, high jump mat, pole vault mat, padding for the goal post and the scorer’s table will be changed.

The weight room, locker rooms and dugout must be painted.

The junior-varsity teams, which usually get the varsity’s old uniforms and practice gear, will now get new ones.

They also have to create a new stencil with the Mustang logo.

“Most ADs don’t go through a school change,” Cabbler said. “So it’s been a learning experience, and we just embrace it. We’re going to be fine.”

One of the toughest things about his job is making sure Wilson High senior athletes feel comfortable, while also actively pushing Manor High to the eighth graders coming in.

“It’s hard to ease the excitement because these kids are still Wilson High students, and they deserve a fair way to finish up their year,” he said. “In the transition, when we’re talking to incoming freshmen, we do have to say Manor High. So, it’s a juggling act.”

Another issue that has yet to be addressed is what to do with the Wilson Hall of Fame — which includes a case for Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt and LaTasha Colander — and other pictures and trophies.

“We haven’t discussed or decided how we’ll arrange or change the front foyer,” Cabbler said. “As you see now, there was a section left for Manor High. So clearly there will be a section for Wilson, but the history will start to build itself immediately as to what goes out there for the current school. So I’m sure it will change. We just don’t know how it will change.”

And what about the 15 state championship banners won by Wilson High?

“The banners will stay,” he said, “but most of the other stuff in the gym will be different.”

And how much is this all costing?

A report presented by superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy in December estimated the cost of Wilson’s name change at $423,670. Pugh, the citywide athletic director, said a budget is in place, but couldn’t give specifics because of all the ongoing changes, including securing contractors.

“I can’t put a figure on that because we just don’t know yet,” he said. “Some of the things that we need to plan on getting done in this two-month period in July and August may not happen until the next physical year. We just don’t know at this point.”

Pugh, a 1982 Manor grad, said the whole process has been “mind-boggling” but also “rewarding” as they try to turn Wilson High into Manor High in two months.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re up to it,” Pugh said. “We never planned on saying everything will be changed over when the new school opens. It’s a process, and it’s going to probably take us a year or two, but we’re going to try to get done what we can get done this year.”

The summer is usually a time for athletic directors to rest and recharge.

Cabbler’s will be busy.

Pugh’s advice to Cabbler, who is an avid fisherman: “Go fishing.”

“You only can do so much,” Pugh said. ”I don’t want him to be overwhelmed because with all those changes going on, you still have to get your teams prepared, set up physicals, have coaches’ meetings. I’m going to help him in every way I can. So I told him, when you need to, go fishing. It will be all right.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
542
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Portsmouth, VA
Education
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Woodrow Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Team Sports#School Uniforms#Manor High Mustangs#Change Org#Portsmouth Public Schools#The Wilson Hall Of Fame#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Citywide Athletic#Wilson High Presidents#Portsmouth Chief#Athletic Directors#Bleachers#Team Uniforms#Locker Rooms#Baseball Dugouts#Minneapolis#Scoreboards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Suffolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Around the area: Book by ‘Sugar’ gets some sweet reviews

Former WNBA player Sugar Rodgers’ book is on sale, and it has an easy-to-remember title: “They Better Call Me Sugar: My Journey from the Hood to the Hardwood.” Describing her upbringing under less-than-ideal conditions in Suffolk, the woman once known as Kim has gotten some quality reviews. As The Black Sportswoman put it, ”Rodgers wrote the book for her younger self, but the book is perfect ...
Colonial Heights, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Lincoln Lubsen pitches and hits Walsingham Academy to state baseball title

Lincoln Lubsen just missed pitching a perfect game Saturday, but the Walsingham Academy senior nonetheless manufactured the perfect ending to his high school baseball career. Lubsen pitched a two-hitter and hit a home run in the Trojans’ 2-0 win over Carlisle School in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship game at Shepherd Stadium. The title is ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk State wins first MEAC baseball title with 11th-inning walk-off

Stampeding teammates joyously chased Alsander Womack around the baseball diamond before swarming the team hero behind home plate. It was Womack’s monumental moment and Norfolk State’s, too. Womack delivered the walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Norfolk State its first MEAC championship with a 7-6 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday at Marty L. ...
Virginia StateNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Virginia StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Linebacker Ratings In The Pro Football Focus Era

We now continue with our regularly scheduled articles on Pro Football Focus ratings for each of Virginia Tech’s positions since 2014. We’ve worked our way through most of the team at this point, and today we’ll continue with the linebackers. Note: this article doesn’t include the whip/nickel position, as I...
Portsmouth, VAshoredailynews.com

Broadwater softball falls to Portsmouth Christian

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team lost at home against Portsmouth Christian by a score of 12-1. The Lady Vikings had 3 hits in the game. They were led by Ramsey Revel and Savannah Long at the plate. Long had 2 hits with 1 RBI. Ramsey Revell had a double and scored the lone run.
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

She grew up on ODU’s courts. Now, a former Cape Henry tennis star has helped the Monarchs reach the NCAA tournament.

As Old Dominion gets ready to play in the first round of the NCAA women’s tennis tournament, one Monarch is looking to end her journey on a high note. As a kid, Brooke Pilkington was one of the first to play on the courts in ODU’s Folkes-Stevens Indoor Tennis Center when it opened in 2007. In four years at Cape Henry, Pilkington starred for the Dolphins, winning four VISAA state championships ...