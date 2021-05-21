Rubama: Wilson High in Portsmouth will soon become Manor High. And everything changes.

The logos and school colors are everywhere.

On team uniforms, scoreboards, bleachers and the gym floor. They’re in the locker rooms and weight rooms, the softball and baseball dugouts, on wrestling mats and even on the footballs and basketballs in the equipment room.

All will be changed when the Wilson High Presidents become the Manor High Mustangs on July 1. The school also will get new colors, changing from Wilson’s blue and orange to Manor’s black, red and white.

“It’s a lot,” Ronald Cabbler, the school’s athletic director, said with a chuckle. “In my five years, it will be the most trying time because not only are you still active in this school, but you will also have to immediately transition into another school. And fall sports comes around fast.”

On Dec. 3, the Portsmouth School Board voted 8-1 to change Woodrow Wilson High’s name to Manor High because of the the namesake’s ties to racism. Wilson High alums began publicly calling for new names in a Change.org petition after widespread protests last summer against police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wilson’s name change will officially take place July 1.

Now it’s up to Cabbler to help make the transition smooth.

Helping him along the way have been a Manor High transition committee and Portsmouth Chief of Schools Dr. Michael Cromartie, principal Dr. Timothy Johnson and Vincent Pugh, the Citywide Athletic Director at Portsmouth Public Schools.

Cabbler is ready for the enormous challenge.

“I thought it was exciting to have the opportunity to be an athletic director during a school change,” said Cabbler, now in his fifth year as the AD. He has been at the school since 2010 serving in different capacities, including as a teacher and coach. “You obviously think we’re getting new stuff and we’re starting from scratch ... but there is another level of excitement just knowing you’re going to be a part of something like that.”

The school is undergoing its second name change after being named Manor until the early 1990s.

This time, the main question Cabbler hears all the time is, “What do you do now?”

“When you really start to think about it, the first thing that comes to mind is uniforms,” he said. “But it’s far beyond uniforms.”

For starters, Cabbler has to change everything that features the words “Wilson” to “Manor,” and everything that has the words “Presidents” to “Mustangs.”

All blue-and-orange items must now be changed to black and red.

This means changing the scoreboards — two in the gym and one each at the football, baseball and softball fields. Along with the bleachers and the gym floor, the padding under the backboards, wrestling mats, cheering mats, high jump mat, pole vault mat, padding for the goal post and the scorer’s table will be changed.

The weight room, locker rooms and dugout must be painted.

The junior-varsity teams, which usually get the varsity’s old uniforms and practice gear, will now get new ones.

They also have to create a new stencil with the Mustang logo.

“Most ADs don’t go through a school change,” Cabbler said. “So it’s been a learning experience, and we just embrace it. We’re going to be fine.”

One of the toughest things about his job is making sure Wilson High senior athletes feel comfortable, while also actively pushing Manor High to the eighth graders coming in.

“It’s hard to ease the excitement because these kids are still Wilson High students, and they deserve a fair way to finish up their year,” he said. “In the transition, when we’re talking to incoming freshmen, we do have to say Manor High. So, it’s a juggling act.”

Another issue that has yet to be addressed is what to do with the Wilson Hall of Fame — which includes a case for Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt and LaTasha Colander — and other pictures and trophies.

“We haven’t discussed or decided how we’ll arrange or change the front foyer,” Cabbler said. “As you see now, there was a section left for Manor High. So clearly there will be a section for Wilson, but the history will start to build itself immediately as to what goes out there for the current school. So I’m sure it will change. We just don’t know how it will change.”

And what about the 15 state championship banners won by Wilson High?

“The banners will stay,” he said, “but most of the other stuff in the gym will be different.”

And how much is this all costing?

A report presented by superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy in December estimated the cost of Wilson’s name change at $423,670. Pugh, the citywide athletic director, said a budget is in place, but couldn’t give specifics because of all the ongoing changes, including securing contractors.

“I can’t put a figure on that because we just don’t know yet,” he said. “Some of the things that we need to plan on getting done in this two-month period in July and August may not happen until the next physical year. We just don’t know at this point.”

Pugh, a 1982 Manor grad, said the whole process has been “mind-boggling” but also “rewarding” as they try to turn Wilson High into Manor High in two months.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re up to it,” Pugh said. “We never planned on saying everything will be changed over when the new school opens. It’s a process, and it’s going to probably take us a year or two, but we’re going to try to get done what we can get done this year.”

The summer is usually a time for athletic directors to rest and recharge.

Cabbler’s will be busy.

Pugh’s advice to Cabbler, who is an avid fisherman: “Go fishing.”

“You only can do so much,” Pugh said. ”I don’t want him to be overwhelmed because with all those changes going on, you still have to get your teams prepared, set up physicals, have coaches’ meetings. I’m going to help him in every way I can. So I told him, when you need to, go fishing. It will be all right.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com