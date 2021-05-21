Oprah Has Something To Say About Harry And Meghan

British Royal family news reveals Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex knew that his bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey would certainly rock the boat with his family members back in the UK, but he did it anyway. At least that’s what a new report says as a lot of loyal fans on both sides of the pond can’t help but wonder why he and Meghan Markle would air their dirty laundry the way they did without realizing that the consequences would be severe. In other words, Prince Harry knows all too well that his father Prince Charles may never speak to him again for the way that he embarrassed the royal family. Here’s what you need to know.