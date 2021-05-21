Oprah Has Something To Say About Harry And Meghan

newsbreak-logo
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held a bombshell, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, and it's still making headlines. The couple spilled the royal tea about what it is really like being part of the institution and why they decided to step down from their royal roles. It was the first time both Meghan and Harry had spoken out against the royal family, setting the record straight about controversial tabloids and also addressing the firm's racism.

Related
CelebritiesThe Independent

Meghan Markle makes first TV appearance since Oprah interview

Meghan Markle addressed the viewers of the Vax Live concert on Saturday night. She and her husband Prince Harry acted as campaign chairs of the event, which saw acts such as Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, and H.E.R perform in support of vaccination efforts around the world against the spread of Covid-19.
WorldThe Sun US

Meghan Markle latest – Kate Middleton ‘feared for Harry over Duchess’ bizarre relationship with dad Thomas and siblings’

KATE Middleton was worried for Prince Harry when she learned about Meghan Markle's bizarre relationship with her family, it has been claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, is understood to have expressed concerns to Harry after he brought Meghan to stay with them at their Norfolk home Amner Hall for Christmas in 2017 shortly after they announced their engagement.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Has Piers Morgan Gone Too Far With Meghan Markle This Time?

Royal Family critics believe Piers Morgan needs to pipe down a little. This comes after the former Good Morning Britain host slammed Meghan Markle after reports said that she is writing a children’s book called The Bench. It’s about Prince Harry and Archie’s father and son relationship. Apparently, Piers thinks that Meghan is the last person who should write about family values.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Archie Harrison is Meghan Markle's mini-me in second birthday portrait with Nike trainers

We were so excited when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a beautiful picture of their son Archie Harrison on 6 May to mark his second birthday. Where has the time gone?. In the gorgeous snap, the adorable tot looked cuter than ever wearing a pair of Nike Revolution trainers, which are super similar to Meghan's white Nike ones! Archie's trainers were styled with a simple jumper and jeans.
Mental HealthAceShowbiz

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Announce Apple TV+ Series About Mental Health

The upcoming show, titled 'The Me You Can't See', will chronicle stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being. AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new docuseries will arrive on Apple TV+ this month. The upcoming show, titled "The Me You Can't See", will chronicle stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Knew Oprah Tell-All Would Rock The Boat, But Did It Anyway!

British Royal family news reveals Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex knew that his bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey would certainly rock the boat with his family members back in the UK, but he did it anyway. At least that’s what a new report says as a lot of loyal fans on both sides of the pond can’t help but wonder why he and Meghan Markle would air their dirty laundry the way they did without realizing that the consequences would be severe. In other words, Prince Harry knows all too well that his father Prince Charles may never speak to him again for the way that he embarrassed the royal family. Here’s what you need to know.
CelebritiesGrazia

Everything You Need To Know About Meghan And Harry's Second Child

It seems like almost a lifetime ago since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting a second child. A nod to Harry's late mother, the pair broke the news with a gorgeous photo, 37 years after Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry. Misan Harriman, the photographer who took the photo and a friend of the couple, tweeted: 'Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!'
CelebritiesGossip Cop

British Monarchy In Crisis, Family Blame Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Per Report

Is the rift within the royal family all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fault? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor. According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is to blame for the rift between him and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. The tabloid explains that Markle was ill-prepared to join the royal family, and it’s Prince Harry’s fault. Furthermore, the magazine claims that Markle is “demanding an apology from the royals before she’ll return to the UK.” An insider tells the tabloid, “Many think Meghan turned into a monster as she drank in the power and status of royalty.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

The Trailer For Prince Harry & Oprah's Mental Health Documentary Is Here, & It's Amazing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incredibly outspoken about mental health and the stigma that comes with it. The duke and duchess have admitted life in the spotlight has taken a toll on their mental health, with Meghan being especially honest about her past bouts of depression. Now, Harry is sharing stories of others, too. He teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to release a new documentary where they will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being. Now that the trailer is finally here, it’s safe to say Prince Harry and Oprah's The Me You Can't See is a wealth of inspiration.
Mental HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

WATCH: Prince Harry, Oprah release trailer for mental health series; Duchess Meghan makes cameo

Britain’s Prince Harry and media mogul Oprah Winfrey have released a new trailer for their mental health documentary series, which debuts later this week. According to People magazine and USA Today, Harry’s wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their 2-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, are among the famous faces shown in the video promoting “The Me You Can’t See,” slated to hit Apple TV+ on Friday.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Meghan Markle ‘may have been wrong’ in interpretation of protocol around Archie’s title, biographer claims

Meghan Markle’s biographer has suggested that the Duchess of Sussex may have been “wrong” about whether her son Archie would receive a title under royal protocol, according to reports.The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the reason her and Prince Harry’s son is not a prince during the couple’s two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS in March.During the interview, Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, said that there were conversations among the royal family about whether the child would receive a title, telling Winfrey: “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Oprah gets candid about her new series with Prince Harry

Legendary interviewer Oprah Winfrey was caught by surprise when Prince Harry first volunteered to be a part of her new venture to get people talking about mental health. But as she told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, it was something she knew the former senior royal was passionate about from the start.