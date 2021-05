Accelerated moves to the cloud made sense at the height of the pandemic -- organizations may face different concerns in the future. Organizations that accelerated their adoption of cloud native apps, SaaS, and other cloud-driven resources to cope with the pandemic may have to weigh other security matters as potential “new normal” operations take shape. Though many enterprises continue to make the most of remote operations, hybrid workplaces might be on the horizon for some. Experts from cybersecurity company Snyk and SaaS management platform BetterCloud see new scenarios in security emerging for cloud resources in a post-pandemic world.