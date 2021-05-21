newsbreak-logo
Top 3 New Technology Trends Transforming the Freight Industry

By Bob Broome
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, new technology was beginning to make significant strides within the traditionally manual, paper-based freight forwarding sector. An area of the supply chain often associated with an intricate web of players, including ocean, air and land controlled by various international governments, it has historically proven difficult to move the needle on the widespread adoption of new freight technology to modernize established processes.

