How South Carolina uses a new infusion of education money

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 2 days ago

Here is an announcement today from the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) :. “The South Carolina Department of Education announced today it is seeking input from educational stakeholders and the public to inform the development of the state plan for use of $211,205,148 in funding received through the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). To facilitate input, the SCDE is holding a virtual public forum on Tuesday, May 25th to engage in meaningful consultation with the public and diverse stakeholder groups.

wgog.com
