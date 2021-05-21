How South Carolina uses a new infusion of education money

Here is an announcement today from the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) :. “The South Carolina Department of Education announced today it is seeking input from educational stakeholders and the public to inform the development of the state plan for use of $211,205,148 in funding received through the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). To facilitate input, the SCDE is holding a virtual public forum on Tuesday, May 25th to engage in meaningful consultation with the public and diverse stakeholder groups.