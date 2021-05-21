newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Commodities “supercycle” likely not in the cards: TD

advisor.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTD Economics sees short-term supply and demand conditions driving the recent rally in commodity prices, rather than the onset of a so-called commodity “supercycle.”. In a new report, TD said that the “remarkable” surge in commodities lately has sparked speculation about the prospect of a supercycle — a sustained run up in prices generally.

www.advisor.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Europe#Global Oil Prices#Market Prices#Td Economics#Oil Demand Growth#Precious Metals Prices#Global Demand#Short Term Supply#Supply And Demand#Demand Conditions#Strong Demand#Copper#Financial Conditions#Base Metals#Inflation Expectations#Bond Yields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Rules of the game are changing and gold is taking advantage

(Kitco News) It's been a chaotic week for the markets as cryptocurrencies, stocks, and even commodities saw massive selloffs. But one sector stood out, with gold approaching the $1,900 an ounce level. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories:. 3. Bitcoin saw its biggest one-day loss since March of...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Strength Likely to Continue on Dovish Fed, PCE in Focus

Gold attracts investors as Bitcoin continues to deteriorate. Money managers resume adding to their gold positions. XAU/USD has Personal consumption expenditure data in focus. Gold prices moved higher for a third consecutive week as the yellow metal continued to attract institutional and retail traders’ attention. The bullish price action comes amid a painful drop in Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency sinking over 20% as of Friday afternoon. Investors have speculated that Bitcoin may serve as an inflation hedge, although that narrative is being put to the test, and, so far, it appears to be failing.
Marketskitco.com

Slight price pressure on gold, silver Friday, but bulls had a good week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early morning U.S. trading Friday, on routine downside corrections in uptrends and some profit taking heading into the weekend, after hitting 3.5-month highs earlier this week. June gold futures were last down $2.50 at $1,879.30 and July Comex silver was last down $0.142 at $27.925 an ounce.
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Move over bitcoin, gold may be making a comeback

* Major U.S. indexes advance; small caps outperform. * U.S. Markit May PMI 61.5 vs 60.2 est; Apr home sales 5.85M. * Energy leads S&P sector gainers; real estate sole loser. * Dollar up; gold ~flat, crude advances; Bitcoin up ~3%. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.63%. May 21 -...
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Analysts Eye 1.25+ as PMIs Signal Return to Growth

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.2121-1.2145. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-Dollar exchange rate was looking higher from the recently reclaimed 1.22 level on Friday after IHS Markit PMI surveys suggested that key continental industries returned to growth in May, effectively firing the starting pistol on an economic recovery that some analysts see taking the single currency to 1.25 this summer.
BusinessZacks.com

Commodity Prices on an Unstoppable Rally: ETFs to Benefit

After 10 years of underperformance, commodities are on an unstoppable rally this year thanks to recovering global economic growth from the pandemic lows, reopening economies, reflation trade and massive stimulus flows. The central banks across the globe have injected trillions of dollars to stave off the pandemic-ravaged economy. A weaker...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

US Close – Stocks pare gains after hot data drives taper fears, Oil pares weekly loss, Gold gives up gains after PMI readings, Bitcoin down again on China heat

US stocks reversed course after both hawkish comments from the Fed’s Harker and an impressive flash PMI reading that made another series high, as average selling prices for goods and services continue to rise at unprecedented rates. Harker commented that the Fed should start having conversation about tapering sooner rather than later. The FOMC minutes let the taper talk cat out of the bag and now we get to hear where policymakers stand on removing some accommodation.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Gold bounces back amid inflation fears

Gold is back in vogue. After a selloff at the start of the year, prices have bounced 10% in less than two months. Why it matters: Gold is often seen as an inflation hedge, so its rebound signals growing concerns about whether the current round of inflation is transitory, as the Fed says it will be. Gold is also a safe haven asset for investors who want to rotate out of riskier plays.
Stockswallstreetpr.com

Next Up: Small Cap Commodity Stocks like WY, TECK, CEI, and GPRE

The transition we have seen over the past six months across the market is landmark and defining. It represents a transition from growth stocks to value stocks. Put another way, it represents a transition from investing in stocks that will possibly drive big cash flows years from now through new innovations to investing in stocks that will positively drive big cash flows now through established operations.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks digest taper talk; cryptos bounce after beating

* Pressure remains on bitcoin, cryptos after crash. * Dollar stalls after tapering talk lift, Wall Street seen subdued. * Commodities drop as China vows to crackdown on speculation. * Colombia stripped of prized investment grade status by S&P. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. * Graphic: World FX rates...
Businesssavannahceo.com

Economy Expected to Heat Up Through the Summer as Inflation Risks Mount

Expectations for full-year 2021 economic growth were revised upward in May to 7.0 percent, a modest improvement from last month's projection of 6.8 percent, attributable primarily to stronger-than-expected first quarter real GDP growth and an improved near-term outlook for consumer spending, according to the May 2021 commentary from the Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. The additional strength in consumer spending was previously projected to occur later in 2021 or early 2022, but recent incoming data increasingly points to eagerness on the part of consumers amid continued progress mobilizing COVID-19 vaccinations and waning virus-related restrictions. With stronger growth expected in the current year, the ESR Group slightly downgraded its expectations for 2022 real GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points to 2.8 percent. Despite expectations that the economy will continue to grow over the forecast horizon, downside risks to the forecast are increasing and include supply chain disruptions, labor scarcity, and rising inflationary pressure.
Businesskitco.com

Gold: the price that turns the tide

Another wild week in the futures and commodities markets with Crypto Currencies (Bitcoin and Ether) taking the "brunt of the blow," losing about half of their values over a two-week time frame. The sell-off came from new regulations in China indicating that "Banks cannot accept virtual currencies nor can banks exchange between crypto and Yuan or other currencies." I always found it interesting that they call these digital tokens "currencies," I mean, what currency falls 20% in a week? Not even the U.S. Dollar...yet.
Marketsinvesting.com

Lumber, Copper, And Palladium Set The Stage For The Commodities Asset Class

This article was written exclusive for Investing.com. Other raw material markets are following - a few laggards to watch. The US Fed Chair and Secretary of the Treasury continue to tell us inflationary pressures seen in recent producer and consumer price index data are “transitory.” Meanwhile, economics is a social science. The formulas that measure the economy are only as good as the variables. While many economists would argue, I view econometrics as an art instead of a science. It is also a political tool that can validate monetary and fiscal policy to fit a political rather than an economic agenda.
Businessetftrends.com

Is Institutional Investment Warming to Gold Once More?

After languishing for most of 2021, gold is seeing renewed investor interest, making way for strength in leveraged funds like the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT). NUGT, which is up 15% for the year, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily...
Industrybiztimes.biz

Weekly commodity wrap-up

Corn continued its rally, and expectations of higher prices for consumers for corn products contributed to heavy buying. By midweek, China bought 9 million tons in 10 days, breaking another record. China also is buying up soybeans from Brazil. Unlike corn, wheat prices suffered as rain hit some of the...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil market braces for more Iranian crude, gold pares losses

Crude prices are lower on expectations that Iran is very close to reaching a nuclear deal that will have sanctions lifted. President Rouhani noted that Iran had reached a broad outline to end oil sanctions but are still discussing final details. An interim nuclear inspection agreement with the IAEA global nuclear watchdog needs to be extended before the weekend, so a deal could potentially be finalized next week.