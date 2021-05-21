newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, SC

Chairman hints at new Wells Highway traffic lights

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 3 days ago

In fast-growing Oconee and increasing vehicle traffic, where might the state locate the next set of traffic lights as a way to slow traffic and enhance safety? According to what Sam Dickson of Westminster said yesterday, it could well be on Wells Highway in front of the large Borg Warner manufacturing plant. Dickson chairs the county’s state “C” Fund Committee which would be a likely financial source for the new set of lights. What’s driving the need and the want of it, Dickson says, is the proximity of Seneca High School and, in the next few years, the construction of a replacement Seneca Middle School.

wgog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
City
Westminster, SC
County
Oconee County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Lights#Chairman#Highway Safety#Traffic Safety#School Safety#Borg Warner#Seneca High School#Seneca Middle School#Wells Highway#Driving#Chairs#Oconee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Manufacturing
Related
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Fatal accident victim was Oconee businessman

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”
Seneca, SCwsnwradio.com

Public Hearing on Wednesday in Seneca

The City of Seneca is submitting a grant application to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for continued provision of transit service in Seneca and surrounding Oconee County. Transportation service is provided through contract with Clemson Area Transit. Federal and state funds are to be allocated by SCDOT through the...