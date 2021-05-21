Chairman hints at new Wells Highway traffic lights
In fast-growing Oconee and increasing vehicle traffic, where might the state locate the next set of traffic lights as a way to slow traffic and enhance safety? According to what Sam Dickson of Westminster said yesterday, it could well be on Wells Highway in front of the large Borg Warner manufacturing plant. Dickson chairs the county’s state “C” Fund Committee which would be a likely financial source for the new set of lights. What’s driving the need and the want of it, Dickson says, is the proximity of Seneca High School and, in the next few years, the construction of a replacement Seneca Middle School.wgog.com