newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto Hedge Funds Bought Bitcoin At 'A Reasonable Level' During The Dip: Report

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Hedge funds specialized in trading cryptocurrencies seemingly treated the latest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dump as nothing more than a sale. What Happened: According to a Friday Bloomberg report, former Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trader Felix Dian suggested that hedge funds participate in the crypto markets "to ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this (sic),"

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Blockchain#Liquidity#Btc#Bloomberg#Ms#Chainalysis#Three Arrows Capital#Buying Bitcoin#Dip#Trading Cryptocurrencies#Diversified Bets#Professional Investors#Company#Discount#Massive Liquidation#Price Action#Sale#Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their High-Beta Picks

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading and Craig Johnson of Piper Sandler spoke about high-beta stocks they would buy. Johnson likes Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC). He noticed a double bottom pattern on its chart and he said that a close above $76 would start another leg higher. The size of the setup on the chart suggests an upside potential of around 50%, with a measured move objective of $110, said Johnson. The company also had a great earnings print in April and it raised its guidance, he added.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Are Bullish On Microsoft

Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of her favorite long-term growth stocks. Earnings are consistent and the company has many different product segments that are continuing to grow, said Shay. She sees it as a fantastic pullback buy and is targeting a price of $270 for the stock in the near term.
Retailinvesting.com

Seasonal Correction? Retail and Institutions Still Buying Bitcoin & Ether

The price of Bitcoin made an all-time high at nearly $65,000, which followed a correction to $47k. But in the first 10 days of May, Bitcoin price had moved back to almost $60k, and it was after this bounce that the market simply started winding down. The price went down to $30k on Coinbase and even lower on other cryptocurrency exchanges, representing a 54% drawdown.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 640 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,072 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 627.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Danielle Shay Says Microsoft Is One Of The Best Long-Term Growth Stocks

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the best long-term growth stocks because of its consistency, Simpler Trading's Danielle Shay said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Microsoft has multiple product segments that continue to show growth, Shay told CNBC. "Earnings are consistent quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year," she added. The company reported earnings-per-share of...
Stockscryptoslate.com

JPMorgan says Bitcoin’s true value is $35,000 amid price crash

JPMorgan research analysts have said that institutional investors are swapping Bitcoin for gold for the first time in six months. This is after crypto, including Bitcoin, took a major tumble dropping to lows just above $30,000. Earlier this year, JPMorgan analysts updated a Bitcoin price target to $130,000. According to...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Help Cryptocurrency Exchange Phemex Find Laszlo Hanyecz

This Bitcoin Pizza Day, Phemex is offering the developer a lucrative opportunity to deposit 10,000 BTC on the Earn Crypto platform, as a token of appreciation for his efforts in the mining space. Bitcoin is just a small but groundbreaking glimpse into the big disruption that would ripple through the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk Takes Crypto's Side In 'Battle' With Fiat Money

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has suggested that he sides with cryptocurrencies in their war on fiat currencies such as the United States dollar. What Happened: Elon Musk said this in response to a Twitter user who asked what he thinks about people who are angry at him over his cryptocurrency shenanigans.
Marketstechstartups.com

Crypto: A New Asset Class? Goldman Sachs sees Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin

As we reported two weeks ago, Goldman Sachs officially launched a new cryptocurrency trading desk. As part of the initial launch, the Wall Street giant also said it had successfully executed Bitcoin NDFs and BTC future trades on the CME on a principal basis, with all cash settling. Goldman also...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Considers Buying Asset Manager Osprey Funds

Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas said that the firm is preparing to expand the categories of financial services it offers to its users. One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase is currently in talks to purchase Osprey Funds, an asset management firm, two insiders have revealed. One of the insiders revealed...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why did Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price drop so quickly?

The cryptocurrency market has been called unpredictable due to its high volatility. So when the market saw the price drop over the past couple of days, traders were quick to pin the blame on the old news of ‘China banning Bitcoin’. This narrative, which was played out in 2017, somehow made its way back again. This time around, China may not be the reason for the current descent of digital assets across the price charts.
StocksBloomberg

Musk Tweets He Supports Crypto in Battle Against Fiat Currencies

Elon Musk is again tweeting about technology and cryptocurrencies, and this time he’s clear on where his support is at. In a thread started by Musk himself comparing magic to technology where someone asked what he thought about people “who are angry at you because of crypto,” the Tesla Inc. CEO tweeted that the “true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter.”
Stocksinvesting.com

Whales Bought the Dip as BTC Price Dropped Below $36K

Whales Bought the Dip as BTC Price Dropped Below $36K. Whales scooped up $5.5B in Bitcoin as its price dropped below $36,000. Looking at the volume data, whales definitely made sure to buy at the dip. BTC drops as Chinese government announces a crackdown on Bitcoin. Based on derivatives data,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Annovis Bio Shares Surge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,327.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 13,520.12. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.35% to 4,173.78. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,056,860 cases with around 588,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,031,990 cases and 291,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,894,090 COVID-19 cases with 444,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 165,580,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,431,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons I Bought More Sea Limited Stock

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), the Singapore-based tech company that owns the e-commerce platform Shopee and the game publisher Garena, recently posted its first-quarter earnings. Its revenue surged 147% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, beating estimates by $20 million. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved from a loss of $70 million to a profit of $88 million but missed expectations by $85 million.
MarketsHerald & Review

3 Signs Cryptocurrency Isn't a Good Investment for You

There's a hot investment everyone seems to be talking about these days, and it's cryptocurrency. Whether you've been following the news on Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Ethereum, you may be tempted to get in on the cryptocurrency action and buy some digital currencies for your portfolio. While cryptocurrency may be a...
Marketseminetra.com

After a wild week of trading, Bitcoin (BTC) prices are over $ 40,000

Bitcoin Friday prices were steadily above $ 40,000 as crypto investors recovered from a major sell-out earlier this week. Digital coins have risen 2.2% at a price of $ 41,065 by 8:20 EST by 8:20 EST, the worst weekly pace since March 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Bounced over $ 42,000 On Thursday, the digital currency tried to recover from a big sell at the beginning of the week.