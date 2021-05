The Clayton Police Department is warning residents about a scam. Reportedly, people are calling residents claiming to be from Amazon in reference to a delivery issue. They will then try to gain access to your personal information and set up a new account in your name. If you receive a call like this, the Clayton Police Department encourages you to hang up on them. If you feel you have already been scammed in this manner, go to your local bank and notify them immediately. If there is suspicious activity on your account, file a report with the appropriate authorities.