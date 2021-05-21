OPINION: Arizona Is Trying to ‘Both Sides’ Racism Discussions in Schools
Imagine your child comes home from a school in Arizona. They rush into the house, excited to talk with you about what they learned that day. They start telling you their teacher taught them about slavery. It’s an important subject in American history, so you nod in approval and ask them what they learned about it. Your child goes on to tell you that they learned that slavery was bad, and you nod again because you think that’s where it ends.www.latinorebels.com