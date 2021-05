The regular season came to an end in a somewhat disappointing way for the NC State baseball team Saturday afternoon at Doak Field, as the Pack fell to Florida State 15-11. Still, the Pack won the series against the Seminoles, its fourth over a ranked team this year, and will be the No. 3 seed in Charlotte next week at the ACC Tournament. The turnaround for the Wolfpack has been outstanding, and this was an overwhelmingly positive regular season.