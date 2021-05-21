newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pickens County, SC

Pickens County man arrested on 8 Oconee charges

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 1 day ago

A tip received enabled Oconee investigators enabled them on Thursday to arrest a man from the Pickens County town of Central on eight Oconee County charges. The sheriff’s office identified the arrested man was Jerrico Roshean Fruster and lists the following charges: second degree burglary; malicious injury to real property; assault and battery third degree; first degree burglary; pointing and presenting a firearm; unlawful communication; arson third degree; and unlawful use of 9-1-1.

wgog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
County
Pickens County, SC
Pickens County, SC
Government
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Central, SC
Oconee County, SC
Government
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Town#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Assault#Arson#The Third Man#Oconee Investigators#Sheriff S Office#Degree Burglary#Unlawful Communication#Malicious Injury#Battery#Real Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Fatal accident victim was Oconee businessman

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”
Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

Tragic Incident Near Walhalla Thursday

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and Walhalla Police who were present when a man took his own life early Thursday. According to officials, deputies were called to a domestic incident at a home near Walhalla, which led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a local store that was closed at the time. Reports from authorities stated that the man, at one point, retreated to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and pointed it at himself. Officers at the scene tried to talk to the man and negotiate with him, but he unfortunately shot himself. The man was taken to a Greenville hospital where he passed away about two hours later. No shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Pickens County, SCFOX Carolina

Officials: Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Pickens County.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Pickens County Emergency Management confirmed that crews are on scene of a mobile home fire along Forestry Dr. Emergency Management says that the mobile home was fully engulfed. One person is being flown by helicopter for medical treatment, according to officials. Stay tuned...
Pickens County, SCaudacy.com

Woman hoarding gas in stolen car crashes, causing explosion after chase with police

A 28-year-old woman in South Carolina was one of the folks who decided to hoard a ton of gasoline during the short gas crisis the East coast experienced last week. Jessica Dale Patterson had multiple plastic canisters of gasoline in the back of her 2007 Pontiac G6, though something else caught the attention of Pickens County sheriffs...her plates. Which had been reported stolen.
Pickens County, SCwccbcharlotte.com

Police: Woman Hoarding Fuel Catches On Fire After Crash In Pickens County

PICKENS CO., N.C. — Police say a woman, hoarding several containers of fuel in her trunk, caught on fire after crashing her car in Pickens, South Carolina on Thursday. Deputies say they observed a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling on Jameson Road in Pickens on Thursday night, that was reported stolen, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Jameson Road and Wolf Creek Road.
Pickens County, SCWSLS

S.C. woman hoarding gasoline catches on fire after crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. – A woman hoarding gas caught on fire following a car crash Thursday night in Pickens County, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A deputy in a marked patrol unit, saw a Pontiac G6 traveling on Jameson Road in Pickens and determined that the vehicle was displaying a South Carolina license plate that had been reported stolen, Chief Deputy Chad Brooks told WIS-TV.
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Self-inflicted gunshot fired in the presence of the the police

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and the Walhalla police who were present early Thursday when a man shot himself on W. Main Street in Walhalla. The wounded man later was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the coroner has ruled the case a suicide. According to Jimmy Watt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, incidents such as this often tax the emotions of all involved and counseling can be helpful. In this case, a deputy responded to investigate a domestic incident complaint at a home near Walhalla. This led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a store during yesterday’s morning’s early hours, a time when the store was closed. At one point, the man retreated to his vehicle and reached for something that turned out to be a firearm and pointed the gun at himself. Officers attempted to negotiate for the man to back down, but he eventually shot himself and was taken to a Greenville hospital where he died about two hours later. Watt says no shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Pickens County, SCwsnwradio.com

Fuel Hoarder Involved in Fiery Crash

A woman who was hoarding containers of fuel was involved in a fiery crash Thursday evening in Pickens County. Sheriff’s Deputies said they saw a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling on Jameson Road that was displaying a South Carolina license plate that had been reported stolen. The driver accelerated the vehicle when deputies tried to stop the car. Deputies said the driver then turned left onto Wolf Creek Road, lost control, left the roadway and completely flipped the car. The vehicle immediately caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside. The driver, identified as Jessica Dale Patterson (28 YOA), exited the vehicle and was on fire. The deputy pushed Ms. Patterson to the ground in order to put out the flames. She was transported to the hospital by Pickens County EMS personnel. Before leaving the scene, Ms. Patterson told deputies that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk of the vehicle. These containers of fuel were the catalyst of the explosions. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the accident.
Pickens County, SCWJCL

Deputy: Woman in South Carolina hoarding gas catches fire after fleeing authorities, crashing car

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A woman hoarding gas caught on fire following a crash Thursday night in South Carolina. According to Chief Deputy Chad Brooks with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, a deputy in a marked patrol unit saw a Pontiac G6 traveling on Jameson Road in Pickens and determined that the vehicle was displaying a South Carolina license plate that had been reported stolen, Brooks said.
Oconee County, SCwgog.com

Two days of COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina

On yesterday’s South Carolina DHEC report on COVID-19, here were numbers for both the state and the county: 261 new cases statewide, including three in Oconee County. There were an additional 17 deaths from the virus, including one elderly Pickens County resident and two Anderson County residents. One was of middle-age and the second elderly. Of 10,905 test results in the state, the positivity was 3.5%. The numbers reflect data counted at the end of the 24-hours at 11:59 on Friday night. From Saturday’s report, there were 325 new cases, eight from Oconee County. Added to the statewide death toll: 12 people, including to middle-age residents of Anderson County. Of 17, 905 test results, the South Carolina positivity was 2.9%. Those numbers reflect data effective with the end of the day on Thursday.