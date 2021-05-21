newsbreak-logo
Scotland County, NC

Summer Reading Program back on tap at library

By Laurinburg Exchange
The Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago
LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library has announced it will be hosting its Summer Reading Program this year.

“We are excited to announce the 2021 Summer Reading Program entitled ‘Tails and Tales,’” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “This year the Summer Reading Program will return to a traditional format of in-person programming with crafts and performances in the library.”

Maley also said planning for this year’s program has been a work in progress due to COVID restrictions, but thanks to the loosening of restrictions by Gov. Roy Cooper, they are now able to offer programs that the public has come to know and love.

“Some of the things we have scheduled includes Wednesday craft days and morning movies,” said Maley. “While the specific dates for in-person programming are still in progress, one special event we have scheduled which is sure to become a new patron favorite is the Rockstar Magic of Chris and Neal.”

According to Maley, this program is new to Scotland County Memorial Library but comes highly recommended by surrounding libraries.

“We are excited to have this program scheduled July 19 for two shows, at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.,” said Maley. “A new program we are offering to registrants is a ‘Kick-Off Kit’ which includes six age-appropriate books, a reading log, bookmark, calendar of events and reading rules. This program was provided by Scholastic and is available to the first 100 registrants. All items in the Kick-Off Kit are free for registrants to keep.”

During the SRP there will be many prizes available to win.

“The prize options will be posted on our Facebook page and our bulletin board in the library,” said Maley. “Top prizes include outdoor toys such as a Cornhole game, Badminton set, Family Feud board game, and a Fortnite Super Soaker Water Blaster. Prizes are earned based on the number of minutes a child reads and logs.”

Registration for the SRP begins June 8 and ends July 1.

“While the community is welcome to attend events through July 30, the official sign up to read books and earn prizes ends July 1,” said Maley.

Children who are in kindergarten through 12th grade are welcome to participate.

”We are so very excited to have the doors open and activities ready to greet our patrons,” said Maley.

All SRP events were held online last year due to COVID.

“It is great to finally be back holding in-person events,” said Maley. “We will be abiding by restrictions set in place by Gov. Roy Cooper. We will continue to adjust restrictions as determined by the state and local government.”

Parents or guardians will need to sign up children for the program in person at the library at the circulation desk.

“We will need to collect information such as name, address, phone, age, school as well as what school grade they will be attending in September,” said Maley. “If a child does not have a library card, they can have their parents sign them up for an official Scotland County Memorial Library card, or Scotland County School students in grades 3 and above can use their PowerSchool number to check out books.

“Using the PowerSchool option allows students to check out books without fines, although replacement costs for lost and damaged materials will still apply,” added Maley.

For information on this program or to learn about other opportunities available, call the Scotland Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

