Racine County sheriff: 3 pets perish in Burlington home fire

BURLINGTON, Wis. - A fatal house fire on Spring Drive in Burlington resulted in one fatality, a first responder on the scene told FOX6 News. Upon arrival Wednesday afternoon, May 12, deputies observed heavy smoke coming out of the front of the residence and there were visible flames on the northwest corner of the structure. Deputies checked the residence and it was locked and secured. Deputies attempted entry at the rear door, but it was hot to the touch and they could not make entry.