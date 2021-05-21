Racine County sheriff: 3 pets perish in Burlington home fire
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three pets perished in a fire that happened a home in the town of Burlington Thursday, May 20. The Racine County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to Horizon Drive just after 9 a.m., after a caller reported a "large burst of smoke" that came out of their neighbor's home. The caller stated they could suddenly see a huge, black cloud of smoke; it smelled like burning plastic; and the entire house was engulfed in flames.cbs58.com