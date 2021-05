Music has a way of connecting family and altering a life path for the better when it comes those who have the talent to take a passion for song to the next level. Such is the case with TheHxliday, a teenage rapper out of Baltimore who got introduced to music by his mother, the lead singer of the city's local rock band called Chick Flick. He even performed with the band, Vs the Earth, at the age of 5. Seeing his mom perform was an inspiration, and he got his own chance to actualize his interests in performing further at 13.