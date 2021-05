As far back as he can remember, Adam Duritz was all about the songs. Writing his first one at the age of 18, reflects the Maryland-born singer, was “the biggest moment of self-definition in my life”, signposting the path towards Counting Crows’ beautifully observed and ten-million-selling 1993 debut, August And Everything After. But running in parallel with Duritz’s own songcraft was always a rapacious fandom that still sees him lose days to the rifling of record crates. We asked the frontman for ten of his very favourites.