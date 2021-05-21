newsbreak-logo
Amazon Shoppers Found a Space-Saving Hack to Organize Coffee Pods—and It's Only $27

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Having a coffee machine that uses pods is like having a mini coffee shop at your disposal. An endless roulette of flavors and roasts, Keurig's K-Cups and Nespresso's capsules allow you to sample and taste different coffees without the need for buying a whole bulky bag of beans. Keeping them organized isn't as simple, though: Their unique shapes can be difficult to store without a spacious drawer, storage tower, or, at the very least, an extra cookie jar where you can toss them all in like jelly beans.

