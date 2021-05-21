newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ukraine extends sanctions in connection with Russian aggression

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXH7V_0a79a00E00

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended sanctions against companies and politicians blamed by Kyiv for involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine, his office said on Friday.

The list of hundreds of entities includes Russian television channels, news agencies, newspapers, consulting companies, online payment system WebMoney, and leaders of pro-Russian separatists. They are prohibited from conducting business in Ukraine, using their assets or withdrawing capital.

Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed after Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Russian-backed separatists took control of a chunk of eastern Ukraine that same year. Kyiv says the fighting in the eastern region of Donbass has killed 14,000 people in seven years.

Tensions have flared again in recent months after the two countries traded blame for a violation of a ceasefire agreement in Donbass, and Russia, in what it called a defensive exercise, massed troops on its western border with Ukraine and in Crimea.

Zelenskiy said Russia had deployed more than 100,000 military personnel near the Ukrainian border and continued to maintain them despite a promise to withdraw troops.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Eastern Ukraine#Moscow#Western Sanctions#Webmoney#Ukrainian#Russian Aggression#Pro Russian Separatists#Donbass#Tensions#Military Personnel#Involvement#Relations#Entities#Massed Troops#Politicians#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Blinken heads to Ukraine in show of support after Russia troop standoff

KYIV (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s top diplomat visits Kyiv on Thursday in a show of support after Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s eastern border in a weeks-long standoff that sent alarm bells ringing in Western capitals. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy,...
PoliticsWashington Post

Russia’s attack on U.S. media has become a test case

THE GOOD news about U.S. broadcasting in Russia is that a service that has occasionally struggled to attract a broad audience has found one in recent years, thanks to social media, an expansion into video and the suppression of Russian alternatives by the regime of President Vladimir Putin. According to Jamie Fly, the president of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the network recorded 1.8 billion video views on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms last year, double the total of 2019. Russians turn to it for live coverage of big events state media won’t cover — such as last year’s anti-government protests in neighboring Belarus, which collected 320 million views in six weeks, or the return to Moscow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which was watched by 42 million people.
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Russian economy needs migrants

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed the development of bilateral relations. Putin stressed that despite the coronavirus, Russia remains Tajikistan's main trade and economic partner. "I am very pleased to note...
Politicsnewsofbahrain.com

Putin reviews Russian military might as tensions with West soar

President Vladimir Putin has reviewed Russia's traditional World War II victory parade, a patriotic display of raw military power that this year coincides with soaring tensions with the West. The anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, which Russia calls Victory Day, is the country's most significant secular holiday, commemorating the Red...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Putin Urges Russians To Get Vaccinated As COVID Situation Stabilizes

President Vladimir Putin says that almost 21.5 million people in Russia have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and encouraged Russians push the number higher in a country of 146 million people. 'The situation over the virus in the country, according to specialists, is stable, ' Putin told reporters in Sochi on...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Battlecruisers: The Most Powerful Warships on the Planet?

The United States Navy currently has eleven aircraft carriers, and these are often described as the world’s most powerful warships in service today. By contrast, Russia has just a single carrier, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov (Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Kuznetsov), which is currently undergoing repairs and may not re-enter service until late next year at the earliest. Even then, the capabilities of the Russian carrier will fall short of the American carriers.
PoliticsNew York Post

Putin vows to defend Russian interests amid soaring tensions with West

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the country’s World War II victory parade Sunday amid spiking tensions with the West – as he vowed that Moscow will “firmly” defend national interests. “The Soviet people kept their sacred oath, defended the homeland and freed the countries of Europe from the black plague,”...
PoliticsWashington Post

The ominous lessons Putin is learning from Xi Jinping

IF THIS were Meduza, an independent source of news about Russia, this paragraph would begin with a mandatory government disclaimer: “THIS MESSAGE (MATERIAL) WAS CREATED AND/OR DISSEMINATED BY A FOREIGN MASS MEDIA OUTLET PERFORMING THE FUNCTIONS OF A FOREIGN AGENT AND (OR) A RUSSIAN LEGAL ENTITY PERFORMING THE FUNCTIONS OF A FOREIGN AGENT.” The words “foreign agent” have a distinct stigma in Russia from Soviet times — meaning treason and spies. You are warned.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Showing his fire(work) power! Russia's annual Victory Day parade ends with stunning pyrotechnic display after Vladimir Putin denounced return of 'Russophobia'

Russia has marked the 76th anniversary of its victory in World War II with an annual Victory Day Parade. President Vladimir Putin vowed in a speech on Sunday that Russia will 'firmly' defend national interests and denounced the return of 'Russophobia'. He addressed thousands of soldiers and veterans at Red...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ukraine Prosecutors Seek $11 Million Bail for Pro-Russian Lawmaker

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian prosecutors asked a Kyiv court on Thursday to set bail for prominent pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk at 300 million hryvnia ($10.85 million) or detain him in a treason case. Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and says President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, is...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US, Russia hold parallel military drills in the Balkans

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia and Russia launched joint military exercises near Serbia's capital Thursday as U.S.-led forces held massive drills in neighboring Balkan states in what appeared to be Moscow’s resolve to maintain influence in the European region torn by wars during the 1990s. The Serbian and Russian...