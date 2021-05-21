US Bank Altitude Connect: Nice bonus, decent return on gas stations
The US Bank Altitude Connect card recently launched and I just realized that we hadn’t published a post about the card. It features a nice intro bonus of 50,000 points (worth $500) after $3,000 in purchases in the first 120 days and the annual fee is waived in the first year. This isn’t the most rewarding card on the market by any measure, but it’s got a respectable effective 4% back at gas stations and a streaming credit that helps to offset the fee, so this might be worth picking up for some.frequentmiler.com