US Bank Altitude Connect: Nice bonus, decent return on gas stations

Reader HR shared with us an interesting thing he noticed today in the Chase login. Instead of the oft-discussed Chase ‘Selected For You’ offers, he got a different ‘You’re Already Approved’ list of offers showing up, apparently with the promise that he’ll definitely be approved upon application. The list of offers are all the same as the public offers, but interesting to get a promise of certain approval – it seems to be more than the standard prequalified offer which isn’t a guarantee of approval.