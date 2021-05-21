newsbreak-logo
Georgia State

Jacksonville man arrested, charged in Georgia murder

First Coast News
 1 day ago
VIDALIA, Ga. — A Jacksonville man is facing murder charges in Georgia linked to the death of a Toombs County man earlier this week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 35-year-old Willie James Rogers has been charged with murdering 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright in rural Montgomery County on Monday. Wright was found on RT Lane with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, where he died.

Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

JSO: Man killed after late-Friday shooting in Woodstock area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting late Friday night in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville. At about 11:55 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Melson Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a Black man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the JSO.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

JSO: 1 shot on St Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on St Johns Bluff Road Thursday afternoon. JSO said the shooting happened on St Johns Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard near the Sandlewood area. Officers are reporting that one person was shot. JSO is expected to provide more...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

'Suspicious package' at Oakleaf Town Center turns out to be coffee, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Oakleaf Town Center is now back open for business after a reported suspicious package turned out to be coffee Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the area at 9500 Crosshill Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. when someone found a bottle containing what they believed to be chemicals. Police evacuated Target and Petsmart while they investigated.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

JSO to host first-ever Teen Police Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is giving Duval County teenagers the chance to learn about the day-to-day job of police officers. The free course allows teens to get a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations that occur at the sheriff's office. During the week-long program, participants will be...
Saint Johns County, FLPosted by
First Coast News

Aiden Fucci's parents granted indigent status; public defense team to represent accused killer of Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The 14-year-old St. Johns County boy accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey appeared in court Thursday for an indigency hearing. Investigators say Aiden Fucci stabbed Tristyn to death in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 9. Her body was found in a wooded area in the St. Johns County neighborhood Durbin Crossing after a frantic day-long search by law enforcement and members of the community.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.