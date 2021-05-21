Defense Plays Video of Mollie Tibbetts Murder Suspect Sleeping During Overnight Police Interview that Allegedly Produced Confession

Defense attorneys for Iowa murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera on Friday played video of the defendant dozing off for the better part of half an hour during a dark of night police interview. The recording, presented to the jury in fast forward mode, showed the defendant accused of stabbing college student Mollie Tibbetts taking a nap — invariably moving his feet, cradling his head in a comfortable position, using a baseball-style cap to shield his eyes, and eventually touching his head to the table — while the questioning officer was out of the room to fetch him a sandwich and a drink.