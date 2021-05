Donald Cerrone says he never met Joshua Fabia but did know one of his friends beat him up in a bar fight. In Albuquerque, as Fabia and Diego Sanchez were becoming closer and started training with one another, Cerrone said he never got the chance to meet him. He did hear some stories about him and the death punch he has. However, according to “Cowboy”, the death punch didn’t work as Fabia got beat up.