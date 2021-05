Golden Boy is delighted to once again deliver world-class boxing to the Los Angeles area as the light heavyweight showdown between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) heads to the beautiful Banc of California Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, home of the Los Angeles Football Club. The event will take place on Friday, July 9 and will be streamed live on DAZN.