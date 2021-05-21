newsbreak-logo
Winfield hospital gets $2.5 million for ICU, ER upgrade

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Northwest Medical Center in Winfield is getting $2.5 million in federal funds for upgrades to its intensive care and emergency units. The money, which is an Economic Adjustment Assistance grant to the Healthcare Authority of Winfield, is coming from a $1.5 billion package of federal coronavirus relief funds. The hospital in Winfield, a city situated in Marion and Fayette counties, is a 71-bed facility serving about 2,500 inpatients and 60,000 outpatients annually.

AL.com

AL.com

Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama jobless rate drops to 3.6%, wages rise

Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% last month, and a hiring surging prompted by renewed business activity as the pandemic eases is driving up wages in the state, labor officials said Friday. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate for April was 3.6%, down a bit from March and nearly 10...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Gov. Ivey Signs Alabama Medical Cannabis Bill into Law

Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law SB 46, making medical marijuana legal in Alabama. This bill serves as the beginning of a “productive, safe & responsible operation…” according to a tweet published by Ivey Monday. The bill was first introduced by State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence) last year. It will...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Alabama has just authorized medical marijuana. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed SB46, creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama and allowing the use of medical cannabis for roughly 15 illnesses or diseases, provided certain conditions are met. Here's what you need to know. What's new under this bill?. The Alabama Legislature in 2014 passed legislation...
Alabama StateMiddletown Press

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after a medical marijuana bill in 2013 won that year’s so-called “Shroud Award” for the “deadest” bill of the year in the House of Representatives.
Alabama StateWTVM

Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey officially signed Alabama’s medical marijuana bill into law on Monday. The Governor met with Sen. Tim Melson on May 17 as she signed Senate Bill 46 into law. The governor issued the following statement:. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I...
Alabama StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Marion County, ALmyjrpaper.com

April board meeting: $500 payments to all system employees

Marion County Board of Education members approved Marion County School System employees for a one-time lump sum payment of $500 during its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 22. Marion County Superintendent of Education Ann West said the payments are similar to actions taken by other school systems to thank their...
Marion County, ALmyjrpaper.com

Hoof or Paw gets Pikeville land for shelter

Weston met with the Marion County Commission on Monday, April 12, to discuss five acres of land in the Pikeville area which was designated to the Marion County Humane Society in the past, which was never utilized. Marion County commissioners officially voted to deed land to Weston to build a...