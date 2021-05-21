Winfield hospital gets $2.5 million for ICU, ER upgrade
Northwest Medical Center in Winfield is getting $2.5 million in federal funds for upgrades to its intensive care and emergency units. The money, which is an Economic Adjustment Assistance grant to the Healthcare Authority of Winfield, is coming from a $1.5 billion package of federal coronavirus relief funds. The hospital in Winfield, a city situated in Marion and Fayette counties, is a 71-bed facility serving about 2,500 inpatients and 60,000 outpatients annually.www.al.com