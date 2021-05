MYRTLE BEACH — There’s a new wizard at the place formerly known as Oz, and he’s banking this season on his new positioning at Broadway at the Beach. Charles Bach, who premiered his Wonders Theatre magic show to a Myrtle Beach audience in 2019, performed his show once daily in the former 370-seat IMAX dome — a location tucked away in a corner of Broadway at the Beach. That location, near Robert Grissom Parkway between 21st Avenue and 29th Avenue, has traditionally not seen as much foot traffic as his new location in the heart of The Avenue — a reinvented entertainment district within Broadway that once housed a vibrant nightlife scene.