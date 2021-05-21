Japan-Inspired L.A. Brand MisterMrs Brings Its Slow Fashion to Santa Monica

Describe what your business does. What types of products/services do you offer?. At Broadway Baker, we love to bake! Based on family recipes, we create and bake (in small batches) using fresh, premium, local, and organic ingredients. Our open kitchen and retail storefront is open M-F 9a-5p and Saturday 9a-3p. Our online store, broadwaybaker.com, is open 24/7. We ship our beautiful and delicious gift boxes nationwide on Mondays and Tuesdays (further into the week if it’s local). We also have a PreOrder PrePay PickUp site: broadwaybaker-pickup.square.site – we offer pick-up and curbside service. We bake cookies, brownies, bars, cakes, cupcakes, granola, scones, mini loaves, and much more. Some of our customers’ favorites are: Grandma’s Mix-Up Bars, Lemon Raspberry Shortbread, Major Brownies, Thin + Crispy Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Vegan Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, Wheat Free Chocolate Pecan Macaroons, Salted Caramel Brownies (featured in O, The Oprah Magazine), and our decadent cakes and cupcakes. We offer vegan and wheat-free goods and 6” and 8” cakes (which require a 48-hour preorder).