Brad Keselowski overcame damage sustained in an early wreck to win Sunday’s Geico 500 from Talladega and take his sixth career win at the massive 2.66-mile superspeedway. The No. 2 Ford Mustang driver surged into the lead on the final lap following a restart in which he lined up on the second row alongside the No. 4 Mustang of Kevin Harvick. The Michigan native rejoiced as the bottom lane opened up on the final lap, with the No. 21 Mustang of Matt DiBenedetto electing to take the high lane as they crossed the finish line for the final time. Keselowski then received a push from the No. 34 Mustang of Michel McDowell, who himself was getting a nudge from Harvick. This allowed the top three bottom lane drivers to surge past the top lane drivers as the pack raced down the backstretch, with Keselowski eventually leading the No. 24 Chevy Camaro of William Byron and the No. 34 of McDowell across the line.