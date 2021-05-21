Sa-Roc shares new song ft. the late MF DOOM on ‘Sharecropper’s Daughter’ deluxe edition

At the top of the year, it appeared that the music release schedule was quiet. Drake, Griselda, Jazmine Sullivan and a few other big names stepped out with quality releases, but things remained relatively quiet. As the weather gets warmer and more people get vaccinated, more and more artists are occupying the music release schedule. This month, Isaiah Rashad, J. Cole, DMX and possibly Nicki Minaj will be releasing new music. Now, it looks like two more artists will be adding their names to that list.