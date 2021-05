C.1943 Starter Home in Warner Robins, GA Under $50K. Cute little cottage, ideal starter home, especially for those stationed at the US Air Force Base. We visited Warner Robins when my son was stationed there. My memories of the city are lots of stores and armadillos. We toured a small museum there and was surprised to discover that Warner Robins is such a new town. The small farming community was built around the Warner Robins Air Force Base and did not incorporate as a city until 1956.