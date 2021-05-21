newsbreak-logo
Vandalia, OH

Serious motorcycle crash closes portion of National Road around lunch hour

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
VANDALIA — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash this afternoon, according to firefighters.

The crash happened on National Road west of Peters Pike.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators said only the motorcycle was involved in the crash and a portion of the road was shut down.

The road was back open by 1:40 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing.

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
