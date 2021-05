The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting the 8th annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Since 2014 thousands of human participants and their canine companions have taken part in this race, providing our community with a healthy and fun event that gets bigger and better every year. Since its’ inception, over $195,000.00 has been raised that directly benefits the animals that the Humane Society cares for.