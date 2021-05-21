Rice urges ‘gem’ who has ‘changed’ squad to stay at West Ham

Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on West Ham loan star Jesse Lingard and feels he is playing as well as anybody in the Premier League. Lingard, 28, moved to the London Stadium from Old Trafford on loan in the January transfer window. The England star had fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and needed a fresh challenge. And it has certainly paid off, with Lingard bagging nine Premier League goals for the Hammers to date.