Rice urges ‘gem’ who has ‘changed’ squad to stay at West Ham
Declan Rice has pleaded with team-mate Jesse Lingard to turn his West Ham loan into a permanent deal ahead of next season. Lingard, 28, made the switch from Manchester United to the London Stadium during the January transfer window. He was virtually redundant at Old Trafford but things could not be more different under David Moyes. The England forward has scored nine Premier League goals from 15 starts and assisted many more.www.teamtalk.com