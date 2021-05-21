newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Girls5Eva’s Renée Elise Goldsberry on How Her Own ’90s Girl Group ‘Fell Apart’

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo goes the siren song of Girls5Eva’s women, who in the Peacock comedy find themselves trying to revive the success of their fleeting ’90s girl-group heyday. One of the four members clawing at that second chance, the incorrigible diva Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), might actually need it the most of all: Her Y2K femme-pire left her bankrupt, accused of human-rights abuses by the Hair and Makeup Guild, and forced to shoot geese for money at a regional airport, but she’s still convinced of the lifestyle she’s owed because of the voice God put in her mouth. And can you blame her? Here’s a woman who’s unsure of why she was ever labelled a diva, “just because I wouldn’t let my backup singers wear makeup and refused to play venues that also did sports.”

www.vulture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Elise
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Person
Diana Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls5eva#Girl Groups#Music Video#Oh My Girl#Baby Girl#Beautiful Music#Baby Clothes#Pop Music#Girls5eva#Maskical#Showtime#Makeup Guild#Mca Records#Girl Group Stardom#Famous 5eva#Song#Real Life Diva Worship#Vocal Diva#Famous 3gether Cuz#Piano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmix929.com

Carole King, Karen Carpenter & Aretha Franklin? ‘Girls5eva’ star Sara Bareilles builds her fantasy girl group

Girls5eva, the new comedy series that premieres on the Peacock streaming platform today, stars Sara Bareilles as a member of a ’90s girl group that reunites for a second chance at fame. When Peacock asked the show’s cast which artists, living or dead, would be in their dream girl group, Sara responded by creating, not a fantasy girl group, but a fantasy “woman band.”
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

‘Girls5Eva’ brings back the ′90s girl group, low-rise jeans and all

Nothing about the ’90s was subtle. “Girls5Eva” wanted to go even bigger. The Peacock comedy, which premiered last week, stars Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as the remaining members of a five-person girl group, 30 years after they rose to fame and then lost it all.
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

Hilarious new series ‘Girls5Eva’ nails its ’90s/’00s girl group soundtrack too

Girls5Eva, a sitcom about a millenium-era girl group who get back together in their 40s, just debuted on the Peacock streaming service and is the funniest new show of the year. Created by Meredith Scardino (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Colbert Report), the series is executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and is very much in the joke-a-second style they pioneered with 30 Rock (and includes Kimmy Schmidt, Great News and Mr Mayor). The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Busy Phillips (Freaks & Geeks, Cougar Town), and Paula Pell (SNL, 30 Rock) as the four surviving members of Girls5Eva -- a bargain basement Spice Girls/Destiny's Child who are thrust back together after their sole hit "Famous 5eva" ("cause forever's too short") is sampled by rapper Lil Stinker. He asks them to perform with him on Fallon, and with all of them feeling unfulfilled in their lives, they decide to give it another go.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Girls5eva's Busy Philipps on the perils of being "the hot one"

Everything old is new again in Peacock’s new series Girls5eva, which finds four former girl group members searching for lost glory 20-odd years later. Busy Philipps and Paula Pell star alongside Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and a slew of New York Lonely Boys. As Summer, Philipps is the group’s token hot, dumb member, and the one who’s remained most committed to their glory days—and to her ex-boy band member husband Kev, who’s maybe not as committed to her. Pell plays Gloria, who was in the closet during the group’s heyday and has since become a workaholic dentist who filed for New York’s first same-sex divorce. We talked to Philipps and Pell about their on-screen (and, in Pell’s case off-screen) marriages, as well as about the salad-making burdens Summer carries as the group’s sultriest voice.
MusicA.V. Club

Jeff Richmond on the making of Girls5eva’s “New York Lonely Boy” and more

Jeff Richmond, the ace composer known for his Emmy-nominated 30 Rock theme song and Tony-nominated original score for Mean Girls, has added to his accomplishments with Peacock’s Girls5eva. Richmond, who also produces the show with wife Tina Fey, composed the musical comedy’s funny, catchy original songs in collaboration with series creator and lyricist Meredith Scardino. In talking about their partnership, Richmond tells The A.V. Club that it was a dream, and Scardino took charge of the lyrical content: “She knows how to find the joke within the style we are trying to emulate of this ’90s girl group.”
TV & Videossoundslikenashville.com

‘Girls5Eva’ Features Surprise ‘Dolly Parton’ Guest Cameo

Girls5Eva is Peacock’s latest streaming hit. The original series on the NBC streaming service stars Sara Bareilles (Broadway’s Waitress), Renée Elise Goldsberry (The Good Wife, Broadway’s Hamilton), Paula Pell (A.P. Bio, SNL) and Busy Philipps (Cougar Town), as the remaining members of a 90s girl group. After an artist samples one of their biggest hits, the group decides to reunite and give their musical dreams another shot.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Busy Philipps (‘Girls5eva’): ‘Tina Fey has been my fairy godmother’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s an absurd comedy, but the themes are grounded in what many women, especially of my generation, have been going through,” reflects Busy Philipps about “Girls5eva.” For our recent webchat, she adds, “It is deeply tied to the ingrained misogyny that was masquerading as empowerment. ‘FHM,’ ‘Maxim:’ All of these magazines that young entertainers were pushed into doing. In these last five years, particularly with the me-too moment, people are realizing that there is benefit in standing shoulder to shoulder with your sisters and demanding more.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
CelebritiesPlaybill

Performer Kelly Marie Tran Rose to Fame in Hollywood, but Her Heart Is on Broadway

Kelly Marie Tran broke into the Hollywood mainstream as Rose Tico in the recent Star Wars films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and she took on her first blockbuster title role as the voice of Raya in this year's Raya and the Last Dragon. With her star on the rise on the West Coast, it came as something of a surprise to see her name pop up as one of the performers set for the 2021 edition of Miscast, MCC Theater's annual fundraiser featuring stars of stage and screen singing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Catch Up With Tony Winners Renée Elise Goldsberry, Patti LuPone & More on Broadway Profiles

Renée Elise Goldsberry on "Broadway Profiles" Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on May 23 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Respect’ Movie: Jennifer Hudson Shines As Aretha Franklin In Biopic

100 days remain until audiences can see Jennifer Hudson transform into the legendary Aretha Franklin in the big-screen biopic ‘Respect.’. The MGM production hits theaters on August 11 and promises to be unmissable. A sentiment critics who’ve seen early cuts echo. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the film leaves no stone...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

John Oliver Enlists Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson to Explain Black Hair (Video)

John Oliver had an unusual focus on this week’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” — Black hair. While Oliver acknowledged at the top of the show that he’s not the most ideal candidate to talk about the hairstyles of people of color, since he looks “like I still go to an old-timey barber named Valentino and ask for ‘the tidy Liza Minelli,'” — but the HBO host said he felt it was something important to talk about.
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

How to Dress like Halston's Muses

Early on in Netflix's Halston, Ewan McGregor's Roy Halston quips that you simply can never have too many muses—and many muses he did truly have. From his close friend and confidant Liza Minnelli, to his creative collaborator Elsa Peretti, to the models he favored like Bianca Jagger, Karen Bjornson, and Pat Cleveland, what's clear is one thing: though they may differ in personal style, to be a Halstonette meant quite unequivocally that you were an icon in your own right.