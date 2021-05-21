Girls5Eva’s Renée Elise Goldsberry on How Her Own ’90s Girl Group ‘Fell Apart’
So goes the siren song of Girls5Eva’s women, who in the Peacock comedy find themselves trying to revive the success of their fleeting ’90s girl-group heyday. One of the four members clawing at that second chance, the incorrigible diva Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), might actually need it the most of all: Her Y2K femme-pire left her bankrupt, accused of human-rights abuses by the Hair and Makeup Guild, and forced to shoot geese for money at a regional airport, but she’s still convinced of the lifestyle she’s owed because of the voice God put in her mouth. And can you blame her? Here’s a woman who’s unsure of why she was ever labelled a diva, “just because I wouldn’t let my backup singers wear makeup and refused to play venues that also did sports.”www.vulture.com