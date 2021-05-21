Predicting the Winner of Every First-Round Series of the NBA Playoffs

Kudos to Nate McMillan for keeping it real. And shame on the NBA for fining him because he did. If you missed it, the Hawks interim coach earned the ire of the league this week, to the tune of a $25,000 hit to his wallet, when he suggested the NBA “wants and needs” the Knicks in the postseason and that “there’s going to be a lot of calls that probably won’t go our way” thanks, in large part, to the huge crowds expected at Madison Square Garden. He’s right, of course, because having one of the most glamorous franchises and its absurdly loyal fan base in the postseason for the first time in eight seasons will be nothing short of awesome and officials, studies have shown, are subject to the influence of the audience.