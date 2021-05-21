newsbreak-logo
Research examines pandemic’s impact on Vermonters’ eating habits

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve all heard of “pandemic pounds” -- that extra weight people put on while being stuck at home, or bad eating habits, or both. The Center for Research on Vermont worked with three doctors at Central Vermont Medical Center to examine the challenges with diet during the pandemic. They found that while some people turned to healthier, home-cooked meals, many chose unhealthier options. And in some cases, fewer trips to the grocery store resulted in buying junk food in bulk. And then there was the increased snacking.

