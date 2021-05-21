Trump Facing $22.9 Million Lawsuit for Calling COVID-19 the ‘China Virus’
The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump over his usage of “China virus” when talking about COVID-19. Trump infamously called COVID-19 “the China virus” numerous times throughout his presidency last year, and his comments were widely condemned as xenophobic and racist. Other terms he’s used to describe the virus include “the Wuhan virus,” and “Kung Flu.” TMZ reports that the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition claims his usage of these terms, which only further emboldens racists, contributed to the recent increase in hate crimes directed at Asian Americans.www.complex.com