Trump Facing $22.9 Million Lawsuit for Calling COVID-19 the ‘China Virus’

To be very clear, Republicans are not generally against investigations. From 2011 to 2017, when the party controlled the House and the president was a Democrat, there were two investigations of a botched sting operation run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an investigation of a government grant process that gave money to a failed solar-energy company, two investigations of alleged targeting of conservative groups by the IRS, and no fewer than eight investigations into the attacks in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.