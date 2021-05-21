newsbreak-logo
Trump has charged Secret Service over $40K at Mar-a-Lago since leaving office

National News Alert
 1 day ago

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) Former President Donald Trump has charged Secret Service more than $40,000 for space at his Mar-a-Lago resort since leaving office, according to The Hill.

The Washington Post, who first reported the spending, found the Secret Service was charged $396.15 every night starting Jan. 20, the day he left office. These charges have continued through April 30, amounting to $40,011.15.

A person familiar with the payments said the costs were from a single room that agents use as a workspace.

Although former presidents have Secret Service protection for life, the Post noted it is unusual for a sitting president or a former one to charge Secret Service rent on this scale. The rate is the same rate Trump charged while in office.

Trump moved to his Bedminister, New Jersey, club for the summer and accumulated costs at his Palm Beach resort because he stayed there every night.

The former president charged the federal government more than $2.5 million while he was in office so that Secret Service agents could use rooms near him.

