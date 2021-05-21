newsbreak-logo
2021 Liga MX Playoffs odds, May 22 picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA spot in the final is on the line Saturday when Pachuca visits Cruz Azul for the second leg of their semifinal clash in the Mexican Liga MX playoffs. The teams played to a scoreless draw in the first leg Wednesday at Pachuca's Estadio Hidalgo, so Cruz Azul will have the home-field edge in the decider in Mexico City. Cruz Azul won the regular-season title in the Clausura and is strong on both ends and led the league in goal differential. Pachuca finished in eighth place, but Los Tuzos come in on a hot streak and beat second-place Club America in the quarterfinals.

