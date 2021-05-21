2021 Liga MX Playoffs odds, May 22 picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca

Cruz Azul have put themselves in a bit of an awkward position for the second leg of the semifinal on Saturday night. And the reason for that is because of them failing to score a goal on the road yesterday night. Facing an inconsistent Pachuca squad who finished 8th overall in the league table and who were way off on their aim, La Máquina could’ve scored once and all but have sentenced the series. After all, that is what they did all season, right?