Colfax County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Union County, and Harding County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.

De Baca County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.
Rio Arriba County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Upper Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Upper Rio Grande Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TAOS AND EAST CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1225 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pilar, or 18 miles west of Taos, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pilar. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 356 and 374.
Los Alamos County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.
Santa Fe County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY At 100 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Los Cerrillos, or 16 miles south of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Cerrillos Hills State Park, La Cienega, Galisteo, Los Cerrillos, Madrid, Lamy and Canada De Los Alamos. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 268 and 290. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 284 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Central Harding County in northeastern New Mexico South central Union County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 430 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles north of Conchas Dam to 14 miles north of Ute Lake State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roy, Mosquero, Bueyeros, Chicosa Lake State Park, Solano and Rosebud. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sandoval County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Western Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 106 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Bajada, or 19 miles northeast of Bernalillo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo and Domingo. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 257 and 264. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sandoval County, NM

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 121 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Madrid, or 20 miles northeast of Bernalillo, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Santo Domingo Pueblo, La Bajada and Domingo around 145 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL...WEST CENTRAL HARDING AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Maes, or 24 miles southeast of Wagon Mound, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central San Miguel, west central Harding and southeastern Mora Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for eastern New Mexico.
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN UNION COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Branson, or 15 miles north of Des Moines, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Union County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Union County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL UNION COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Mount Dora, or 17 miles west of Clayton, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clayton Lake State Park and Mount Dora. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 405 and 427. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Colfax County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.1 and 0.2 inches of rain have fallen. Another quarter inch is possible around the town of Ute Park. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.
Colfax County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Ute Park burn scar including but not limited to Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Ute Park Burn Scar in Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ute Park Burn Scar. Between 0.1 and 0.65 inches of rain have fallen with the heaviest amounts over Ute Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Some areas north of Highway 64 that will be impacted include State Road 204, Bear and Dean Canyons, Ponil Creek, and Turkey Creek. Some areas south of Highway 64 that will be impacted include Webster and Cimarroncito Reservoirs, Cimarroncito Creek, Vaca Pond, Deer Lake, Ute Gulch and Grouse and Sawmill Canyons. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 295 and 311. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Curry County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one mile at times. Target Area: Curry; Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING...EASTERN QUAY AND NORTH CENTRAL CURRY COUNTIES At 515 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ute Lake State Park to 8 miles southwest of Wheatland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Logan, San Jon, Grady, Ute Lake State Park, Broadview, Wheatland, Forrest and Bard. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 339 and 364. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Curry County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Curry County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
Bernalillo County, NM

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Catron County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley, Southwest Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
Colfax County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is likely.
Cibola County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.