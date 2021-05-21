Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Union County, and Harding County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.alerts.weather.gov