Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Ute Park burn scar including but not limited to Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Ute Park Burn Scar in Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ute Park Burn Scar. Between 0.1 and 0.65 inches of rain have fallen with the heaviest amounts over Ute Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Some areas north of Highway 64 that will be impacted include State Road 204, Bear and Dean Canyons, Ponil Creek, and Turkey Creek. Some areas south of Highway 64 that will be impacted include Webster and Cimarroncito Reservoirs, Cimarroncito Creek, Vaca Pond, Deer Lake, Ute Gulch and Grouse and Sawmill Canyons. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 295 and 311. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED