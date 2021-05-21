newsbreak-logo
Allen Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Saturday morning * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area today. This activity will have the potential to produce periods of heavy rainfall. With soils across the area already saturated from recent rains, additional rainfall will quickly run-off resulting in the potential for flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Saturday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Lowland sections of Old Pump Road, Kinder Cemetery Road, and Nevils Bluff Road begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 19.7 Sat 10 am CD 20.4 20.3 19.7
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Orange West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Orange. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.7 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 4.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Moderate flooding can be expected along the river with some roads in Orange likely flooded. Back water flooding can also be expected along Adams Bayou in Orange. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Orange 4.0 4.7 Sat 8 pm CDT 4.8 4.6 4.4
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Village Creek Near Kountze Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 19.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding along the creek will occur. When the creek is rising and forecast to reach 20 feet, highway 377 may have water beginning to cover it. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Whisky Chitto Creek Mittie 15.0 19.5 Sat 8 pm CDT 19.1 17.3 15.4
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Orange West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 19.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Lowland sections of Old Pump Road, Kinder Cemetery Road, and Nevils Bluff Road begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 19.9 Sat 8 pm CDT 20.5 20.1 19.6
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trinidad and Starkville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will range from 2 to 2.5 feet mean higher high water at the time of high tide early this afternoon.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels near the coast will range from 1 to 2 feet mean higher high water around time of high tide. Elevated water levels will continue on Sabine and Calcasieu Lakes due to a combination of freshwater drainage from the Sabine, Neches, and Calcasieu Rivers, and the above normal tides along the coast.
Pueblo County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pueblo, Salt Creek and Blende. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun and Victoria. * Through Monday morning * Occasional heavy rainfall is expected to develop today and continue off and on through Monday morning. Training of showers and thunderstorms could lead to rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. * Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood. Flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams will likely continue with any additional heavy rainfall.
Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca Pockets of Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible Sunday and Monday .Tropical moisture will funnel into the region tonight through Monday. Some bands of locally heavy rainfall could set up on Sunday and Monday. This area is already saturated from recent rainfall, and any additional heavy rainfall could quickly lead to flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales and Lavaca. * Through Monday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized pockets greater than 4 inches possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low water crossings.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Village Creek Near Kountze Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 24.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 16.9 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flood threat downstream including a few residences near jennings, mermentau, and silverwood. Operations at silverwood shipyard could be affected. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 24.0 Sat 8 pm CDT 23.3 22.2 21.0
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun and Victoria. * Through Monday morning * Occasional heavy rainfall is expected to develop today and continue off and on through Monday morning. Training of showers and thunderstorms could lead to rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. * Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood. Flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams will likely continue with any additional heavy rainfall.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until this evening. * At 5:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Saturday was 18.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 15.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 02/03/2005.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Canovanas, Ceiba, Fajardo, Humacao, Luquillo, Naguabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:35:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 08:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Canovanas; Ceiba; Fajardo; Humacao; Luquillo; Naguabo; Rio Grande The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Canovanas in Puerto Rico Ceiba in Puerto Rico Fajardo in Puerto Rico Humacao in Puerto Rico Luquillo in Puerto Rico Naguabo in Puerto Rico Rio Grande in Puerto Rico * Until 730 AM AST. * At 435 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Areas between Humacao...Naguabo...Ceiba and Rio Grande. . Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fajardo, Naguabo, Luquillo, Rio Grande, Humacao, Canovanas, Loiza, Vieques, Ceiba, Carolina, Ramos, Hato Candal, Playa Fortuna, Anton Ruiz, La Dolores, Aguas Claras, Punta Santiago, Campo Rico, La Fermina and Luis M. Cintron. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Cimarron, or 22 miles northwest of Springer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cimarron. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 308 and 329. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas...including the following counties...in south central Texas...Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas...Coastal Matagorda...Colorado...Inland Matagorda and Wharton. * From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday morning * Another round of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across parts of Southeast Texas late tonight through early Monday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to average 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The flood threat will be strongly dependent on the location of the heaviest precipitation axis. If any heavy rain falls on already saturated grounds, flash flooding can be expected.