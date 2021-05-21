newsbreak-logo
Hardin County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Until 7 AM CDT Saturday * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to re-develop across the area later tonight. This activity will have the potential to produce periods of heavy rainfall. With soils across the area already saturated from recent rains, additional rainfall will quickly run-off, resulting in the potential for flash flooding.

Flood Warning issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Bon Wier. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 31.9 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 32.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.9 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding will occur. Low-lying roads and a few homes have some flooding between Bon Wier and Merryville. Camp houses along the river in Southwest Vernon Parish begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Bon Wier 30.0 31.9 Mon 1 pm CDT 32.7 32.8 32.2
Flood Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas North Central Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT Thursday. * At 534 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area along Cow Creek. Moderate flooding is expected 18 to 19 feet expected on the gage at Mariceville. Some locations that will experience flooding include Orange and Vidor. Flooding is occurring along the Cow Bayou.
Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Jasper The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas North Central Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT Thursday. * At 534 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area along Cow Creek. Moderate flooding is expected 18 to 19 feet expected on the gage at Mariceville. Some locations that will experience flooding include Orange and Vidor. Flooding is occurring along the Cow Bayou.
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 344 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabine Pass, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Port Arthur, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Central Gardens, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport and Sea Rim State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Sabine National Wildlife, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Arthur and Sea Rim State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 527 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Deweyville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Hartburg around 535 AM CDT. Deweyville around 545 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 06:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Menard Creek near Rye. * Until Friday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.1 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins as low lying areas along the creek are inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.9 feet on 02/10/1966. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Menard Creek Rye 20.0 23.9 Thu 8 am CDT 17.9 11.5 10.5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Town Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Town Bluff and Harrisburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jamestown, or 7 miles northwest of Newton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burkeville, Jamestown, Mayflower, Farrsville and Wiergate.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TYLER AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Huntington to near Colmesneil to Woodville to 6 miles west of Warren to near Votaw, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodville, Colmesneil, Warren, Rockland, Ivanhoe and Hillister. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Stormy weather expected to return this weekend

Tuesday night’s severe weather affected much of Southeast Texas as the system reportedly knocked down branches in Hamshire-Fannett among other places and knocked out power in parts of Hardin County, causing the cancellation of classes at Lumberton High School on Wednesday. While the moisture dissipated by early afternoon Wednesday and...
Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orange SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND EASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orangefield, or over Bridge City, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Pinehurst, Toomey and Orangefield.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 22:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY .Strong southerly winds to continue overnight... as a result water will continue to pile up along the coast during the overnight hours. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary and Lower St. Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected during times of high tide.