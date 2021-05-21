Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Until 7 AM CDT Saturday * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to re-develop across the area later tonight. This activity will have the potential to produce periods of heavy rainfall. With soils across the area already saturated from recent rains, additional rainfall will quickly run-off, resulting in the potential for flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov