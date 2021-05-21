ANC hosts homelessness discussion with D.C. official, advocates

A local governing body invited city officials and experts to discuss homelessness in the District, its causes and potential solutions during its monthly meeting Wednesday. The Foggy Bottom and West End Advisory Neighborhood Commission hosted the director of the D.C. Department of Human Services and three advocates for homeless people who said systemic issues like a lack of affordable housing have exacerbated homelessness in D.C., while housing reforms will be necessary in getting people off the streets. The ANC also heard updates about the University’s fall planning progress, passed a resolution to promote sections of a police reform report and approved outdoor renovations at The Shops at 2000 Penn.