Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Saturday, May 22, as officials reported more cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health laboratory in the past week, 53% were the UK variant and none were the California variant. The lab also detected six Brazil (P.1) variants last week and one South African variant (B.1.351).