Netflix is reportedly getting into video games

By Stergios Georgopoulos Neowin
Neowin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Netflix sees its subscriber growth slowing after the pandemic boom and new streaming services from the likes of Disney, HBO, Apple and others provide increased competition, the company is looking to expand into video games, according to a new report from The Information (paywall), summarized via Reuters. The report...

