LOCAL SCOREBOARD

After a month with its back up against the wall, Duke has finally taken care of business. The Blue Devils swept their last series of the regular season, outscoring Clemson 23-11 and receiving encouraging performances from key players. On the mound, Jack Carey started Thursday and fired seven four-hit, one-run innings with nine strikeouts, while Luke Fox started Saturday and threw 4.0 quality innings despite some rough breaks, and Marcus Johnson tossed 5.2 innings of one-hit relief with seven strikeouts. At the plate, Chris Crabtree, Ethan Murray and RJ Schreck combined to go .333/.442/.833 with four stolen bases. Chase Cheek came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit, two-out, go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth Saturday, extending Duke’s win streak to eight along with winning 14 of its last 19 games and three of its last five ACC series.