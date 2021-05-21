Feel Good Stories in Woodstock

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWOODSTOCK - With all the bad news circulating these days, we thought we would share a couple of good new stories from this week in the Friendly City. Local baker Kirsten Poole teamed up with her 8 year old daughter Jaylin to raise funds for the Woodstock Hospital. Poole is the owner of Cakes by K, a local bakery. She recently raised $450 to purchase an I-pad for the hospital and another $80 in Tim Horton's gift cards for Chemo patients. Poole did this by selling special cakes, that were decorated by her daughter Jaylin. The cakes were auctioned off on her Facebook Page. This was a way to commemorate a loved one who had recently passed away at a hospital in Ottawa.

