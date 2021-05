Reports claim Lionel Messi is willing to sign a fresh contract on reduced wages as long as Barcelona invest in talented new players. Messi, 33, will fall out of contract with the Catalans at the end of the season. After seeing his transfer request denied last year, it appeared as though the Argentina superstar would be on his way this summer. But, with Joan Laporta replacing Josep Bartomeu as club president, there is now hope that the forward will stay.