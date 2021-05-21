Antrim receives RRP grants
BELLAIRE — Thirteen Antrim County small businesses received $47,000 in awards through the Regional Resiliency Program. Funding for this round of RRP awards for Antrim County businesses with nine or fewer employees came from the Bellaire Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Venture North Funding and Development. Venture North allocated $3,000 to Antrim County businesses from a $15,000 award from the Urgent Needs Fund of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and contributed an additional $20,000.www.record-eagle.com